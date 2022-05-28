Bossip Video

Before events like the Uvalde shooting, the signs are ALWAYS there, making the tragedies all the more devastating knowing they could have been avoided.

According to reports from CNN, Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos told girls he would rape them, showed off a rifle he purchased, and even threatened to shoot up schools in livestreams on a social media app called Yubo.

Unfortunately, the teenage users on the app told the outlet that they didn’t take him seriously until they saw the news that Ramos shot and killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school this week.

Three users told CNN they witnessed the shooter threaten to commit sexual violence or carry out school shootings on Yubo, an app used by tens of millions of young people around the world. Those users all said they reported his account to Yubo over the threats, but Ramos was able to maintain a presence on the platform.

The signs weren’t just there, they were glaring

One Yubo direct message shows Ramos allegedly send a user the $2,000 receipt for his online gun purchase from a Georgia-based firearm manufacturer.

“Guns are boring,” the user responded. “No,” Ramos allegedly wrote back.

“We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable loss and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation,” a Yubo spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “Yubo takes user safety seriously and is investigating an account that has since been banned from the platform.”

To make matters all the more insane and awful, Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales says the Uvalde gunman was arrested 4 years ago, where he revealed his plans to carry out exactly what he did earlier this week.

The then-14-year-old was reportedly arrested “For saying, ‘When I’m a senior in 2022, I’m going to shoot up a school.'”

Absolutely horrifying.