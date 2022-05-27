As the world continues to attempt to heal and make sense of the unspeakable tragedy that took place in Texas this week, down-to-earth Duchess Meghan Markle decided to pay her respects in person.

Meghan Markle Visits Memorials For Slain Uvalde Schoolchildren And Teachers

Not much has been heard from the Duke and Duchess since they fled the UK and took up residence in Montecito California. In a rare appearance, the Duchess was seen Thursday visiting the memorials of the 21 slain students and staff of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX with her arms folded, looking on somberly.

Our melanated Majesty was photographed laying a bouquet of beautiful white roses at a memorial cross designated for 9-year-old Uziyah Garcia who was described by his family as “the sweetest little boy”. The mother of two was dressed down in jeans, a tee-shirt, Stan Smith Adidas, and a fitted cap.

The United States Leads The World In School Shootings

For many parents across the country, this tragedy wakes up a very real and present danger facing American children, especially with the United States leading the world in not just mass shootings, but school shootings as well. 27 school shootings have taken place thus far, this year alone.

Following in the footsteps of her dearly departed mother-in-law, Meghan is a people’s Princess. A spokesperson for the Duchess explained that the trip to Uvalde was taken in a “personal capacity as a mother,” to “offer her condolences and support in-person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief.”

Harry And Meghan Follow Princess Diana’s Philanthropic Footsteps

Harry & Meghan launched a non-profit in 2020 focused on uplifting and uniting local and global communities both online and off. Although their focus has been mostly on the Covid-19 pandemic and racial injustice, the couple made an appearance in Christchurch, New Zealand after the massacre of 50 people shot at 2 mosques in 2019. The Royals left flowers and notes of best wishes at makeshift memorials.

Although The Duke of Sussex wasn’t present with his wife in Texas, the couple is expected at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend set to take place June 2nd- June 5th. The rebellious Royals share two children, 3-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor who will celebrate her first birthday in June.