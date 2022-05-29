'Little Women: ATL' Star Ms. Juicy Released From Hospital After Stroke

Get well soon!

Fans have been praying for Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” Pearson since representatives confirmed she was hospitalized and in a coma after suffering a stroke on April 28. After two weeks in stable condition, she was transferred out of the intensive care unit. According to People, the Little Women: Atlanta star is released after a month in the hospital and is “still healing” at home. Ms. Juicy shared the good news herself on Friday in videos posted to Instagram.

“I just wanted to let you guys know that I am back. I’m not at 100 percent but I am still healing,” she triumpantly announced. “This is a video to let all my fans, all my supporters, to let you guys know that I have been released from the hospital. I am at home.”

Although the 50-year-old is very private about her personal life, she opened up about the health challenges she faced. Shortly after an ambulance rushed her to the hospital, she started to experience memory loss because the stroke caused a brain bleed.

“The way it affected me, I couldn’t remember anything, not one thing. I can’t even drive right now. I have to learn how to do a lot of things all over again, even brushing my teeth, things that we take for granted, that we think just come natural,” Pearson explained. “I was about to have a fit when I was in the hospital because I couldn’t even drink my water.”

The radio personality thanked her mother and sister for dropping everything to care for her since the incident. Pearson couldn’t even eat without a feeding tube, which she joked “wasn’t going to last long” for her. Since then she has made major progress in speech therapy and recovering skills like walking.

Pearson also thanked her fans and loved ones for sending prayers, well wishes, and financial assistance. She confirmed that her family needed to launch the GoFundMe to help with hospital bills and expenses. The campaign raised about $17,000 of the $25,000 goal but needs more support as Pearson continues down the expensive road to recovery. Hopefully, the Lifetime star’s famous friends and colleagues are also helping out in her time of need.

“I haven’t been able to work, so there’s no money coming in. I’ve been down for over a month in the hospital, as y’all can see. I can’t even really say ‘Ms. Juicy Baby’ the way I usually say.”

It will take more time before Ms. Juicy’s catchphrase is in full effect, but she’s getting back to the larger-than-life energy we know and love. While Pearson fought for her life in the hospital, the outpouring of love from family, supporters, and LWATL co-stars reminded her that she is a fighter. And the “Queen of Atlanta” assured everyone that the fight is far from over!

“Yes, I did suffer a stroke. As you can see, I’m not dead. I’m right here. It might have slowed me down but I’m here and I’ll be back at 100 percent when the time is right,” she said. “But I can’t push it and I can’t rush it. I love you guys.”

Welcome home, Ms, Juicy!