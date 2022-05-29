Bossip Video

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce have been a popular celebrity couple among sports fans for years now, but a lot of people still want to know what happened when they broke up (and eventually reconciled) back in 2020.

Thanks to a (seemingly completely fake) article circulating social media this weekend, the internet started running with a rumor about Kayla and Travis calling it quits.

According to Barstool, in the 5 years they dated, Kelce apparently made Kayla Nicole split every bill, dinner, trip, etc. 50/50. “The intention was for her to prove she wasn’t just in it for the money and actually liked him,” the outlet claims.

The report goes on to state that the NFL star’s longtime girlfriend has only gotten $100 from Kelce over the course of their 5+ year relationship, making matters even more nonsensical.

Kayla’s friend reportedly told the outlet, “Travis is very cheap. In the beginning he tried to make Kayla ‘prove’ that she wasn’t with him for the money . . . so she had to pay half of everything.” The tipster continued, “Half of every date, every trip, everything.”

These rumors ran rampant all over the internet; While some fans wondered why Kayla would stay with Travis for so long in a situation like that, others (men with $23 to their name) thought Kelce was smart for making his girl pay her own way to prove she wasn’t with him for the money.

Eventually, Kayla caught wind of the rumors and set things straight, saying the whole article was “nonsense.”

“Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false,” she wrote.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time the internet has been in an uproar over this couple’s finances.

Back in the summer of 2021, Kayla talked about not being able to afford designer clothing on an Instagram story post, revealing that she barely could afford shopping at Zara. In several subsequent videos, she further questioned how Instagram influencers were able to afford so many designer items without going broke.

While that’s probably a question a lot of folks have, the topic sparked so much controversy because people assumed that Travis–who signed a $57 million deal with the NFL in 2020–was being cheap with his girlfriend, who he’s been seriously dating for several years now.

In response, Kayla took to Twitter to let fans know her boyfriend treats her right, writing, “Me, my man and my $50 Zara outfit on a yacht in Tahoe sweetie. Y’all concern is beneath me.”

Kelce retweeted her sentiment, adding, “She’s independent… stop acting like I don’t take care of my baby girl!!”

If my man made almost $15 million a year, I wouldn’t wanna be independent…but hey, that’s just me! You do, Kayla.