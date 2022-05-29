Bossip Video

Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald announces on the ‘I AM ATHLETE’ podcast he has signed with Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

If anyone is having a great year, it’s Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

The year started with Donald and the Rams winning the Super Bowl in their home arena. Along with the big win, rumors are circulating that a hefty contract extension could be headed his way sooner rather than later. According to TMZ, Aaron Donald has a new deal with Kanye West’s DONDA Sports and possibly could have a cleat collaboration on the way. The news was revealed on the I AM ATHLETE podcast where Donald explained how the deal came about.

“I think it’s a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do,” Donald explained. “So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope. We’re excited about it, and we’re gonna see where this thing goes.”

What to expect from DONDA Sports in the future

DONDA Sports had success getting top recruits to commit to its basketball program and it seems like football could be next. Antonio Brown has already signed with DONDA Sports, so the talent the kids will have access to will be unmatched.