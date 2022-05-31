Bossip Video

SMH!

Moses Ingram Faces Racist Backlash From ‘Star Wars’ Fans

‘Obi Wan-Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram went from making history as a prominent Black woman in a ‘Star Wars’ franchise to receiving hundreds of racist messages after the long-awaited series premiere this past weekend.

The Emmy-nominated actress (who plays a villainous inquisitor hunting Obi-Wan Kenobi on the Disney Plus series) shared the disgusting messages along with a video thanking her fans for their support.

“Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds,” she said in the video. “And I also see those of you out there who put on a cape for me and that really does mean the world to me because, you know, there’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. And so I question my purposes even being here in front of you saying that this is happening.”

Moses Ingram Reveals That Lucasfilm Execs Warned Her About Racist ‘Star Wars’ Fans

Just days earlier, she revealed that Lucasfilm executives warned her that she would likely face online harassment from racist ‘Star Wars’ trolls who also targeted POC actors John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Ahmed Best, and Viven Lyra Blair.

“It was something that Lucasfilm actually got in front of, and said, ‘This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen. But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens,’” said Ingram. “Of course, there are always pockets of hate,” Ingram said. “But I have no problem with the block button.”

In a long-overdue showcase of solidarity, Star Wars swooped in with support for Ingram amid the racist onslaught on social media.

Whether the infamously insufferable fans will stand down remains to be seen but it’s clear Moses is just as unshakable as the character she plays on the series.

Supporters Across Social Media Shower Moses Ingram With Love

Fans didn’t waste any time rallying around Ingram who steals every scene in the series that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

(She’s gained over 6,000 followers since the backlash started)