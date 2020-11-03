Bossip Video

John Boyega has never been quiet about his criticisms of the Star Wars franchise–and that isn’t changing any time soon.

The poster for 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens showcased Boyega’s character, Finn, wielding a lightsaber, which lead fans to assume that he played a pivotal role in the next three films. But with each new film, Finn slowly started fading to the back, making way for a romance between Rey and Kylo Ren–a storyline which Boyega has publicly mocked multiple times.

Back in September, Boyega criticized Disney in an interview with British GQ for building up his character to be something significant early on, only to cast him aside in the final film, Rise of Skywalker.

“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything,” he said. “[But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

Luckily, the actor’s public critique of Disney was heard by the higher-ups, as Boyega revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that an executive from the company reached out to him to have “a very honest, a very transparent conversation” seemingly about his role and the general handling of Black and POC characters in the Star Wars universe.

“It was a very honest, a very transparent conversation,” he revealed. “There was a lot of explaining on their end in terms of the way they saw things. They gave me a chance also to explain what my experience was like.”

Hopefully, the executives at Disney take Boyega’s criticisms to heart and actually do something to change their ways in the future.