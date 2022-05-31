Bossip Video

We pray that we won’t have to write any more of these stories one day but we’d be lying to you if we said we were optimistic about that desire. Another day, another unarmed Black body was riddled with bullets because police officers “feared for their lives.” Between this story and the cowardly cops that we saw in Uvalde last week, it’s fair to ask whether these cops are brave as some people purport them to be…

Kansas City Police Shoot Pregnant Black Woman 5 Times

A 26-year-old, pregnant, Black woman was shot five times in front of witnesses by Kansas City police officers according to a report by the Kansas City Star. A 29-year-old witness only identified as “Shédanja” says she saw the whole thing and she says that the cops are dead a** wrong per usual.

“She did not pull out a weapon on them,” she said. “She did not even have a stick in her hand.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to arrest the victim identified as Leonna Hale and a man she was riding with under suspicion of an armed carjacking. Upon exiting the vehicle and reportedly putting her hands up, she told officers that she could lay on the ground because she was pregnant. While back away from the scene, she also told the officers that there was a firearm in the car, reported the witness.

When she began to run away from the pork boys, she was shot 5 times for no reason.

“One, two, three, four, five. I remember it because it didn’t stop. They shot five times,” Shédanja said during a phone interview Saturday with The Star. “I remember seeing her hit the ground and I froze.”

Leonna Hale was taken to the hospital where Sgt. Andrew Bell says she is in stable condition. A gun was said to have been found near the shooting.

On Friday, the Kansas City Police Department’s interim police chief, Joseph Mabin, told KCTV that his officers “never want to be in these type of situations—not the public, as a police department,” said Mabin.

“Anytime it happens is a blight on our community. I want to ensure the public the scene is secure. There’s no on-going threat. We’re committed to be 100% transparent. This is a holiday weekend. It’s time for friends. Not a time for violence.”

Sounds like these cops have a LOT of explaining to do…