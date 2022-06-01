In ex-friend files news…

Malaysia Pargo is revealing what she says is the REAL reason her friendship with her longtime best friend ended.

As previously reported “Basketball Wives” fans are watching Malaysia and her ex-bestie Brandi Maxiell continue to butt heads.

On the season 10 premiere, Brandi alleged that Malaysia callously didn’t call her after her dad died.

The two hadn’t talked in THREE years and tensions between them have been noticeably high.

Play

“Who told Brandi that I said we were good?!” a befuddled Malaysia asked the fellow Basketball Wives at one point. “Because obviously, we all see that we are not.” “I don’t miss her,” she later added.

Malaysia Alleges This Is Brandi’s “REAL” Issue With Her

On the latest episode of the show, viewers saw Malaysia recap her issues with Brandi with Zell Swag formerly of “Love & Hip Hop.” The reality star apparently has beef with Brandi too and he told Malaysia that they were at odds after trading disparaging remarks about each other’s family.

Later in the show, things exploded after Malaysia brought Zell to a “meat market” that fellow wife Duffy put together to get Brittish Williams a new boo. Zell and Brandi didn’t clash, but his presence upset Jennifer Williams who also previously beefed with Zell. Malaysia assured Jennifer that she didn’t bring Zell to the event to be messy—and that somehow led to Brandi jumping in and calling Malaysia out.

“You know what you were doing when you brought Zelle to the whole situation,” said Brandi. “Handle your business by your f***g self!”

That moment led to the ladies having to be separated by security and Malaysia revealing what she thinks is REALLY bothering Brandi.

“I didn’t want this,” said Malaysia. “You’ve been sitting in your f****g basement for four years and you’ve been looking for a reason. I am NOT the reason why you wasn’t on the show. I’m not about to stop my job because you didn’t keep your f****g mouth closed. If anything I tried to keep you on the show but nobody would film with you.”

Ooop!

Fans are agreeing with Malaysia and they think the show firing is really what’s eating away at her former friend. They’re also agreeing with Malaysia about “doing her best” to keep her friend in the mix.

What do YOU think about these ex-friend files? Do YOU think Brandi’s really upset that she got booted from “Basketball Wives”?