“I never believed them about you but now I see, you are the living devil that I got pregnant with after that abortion…”

Social media was buzzing over the Memorial Day weekend after a video recording surfaced that captured “Blue Girls Club” star Chrisean Rock attacking Blueface’s mother and his sister.

Oddly, enough, the “Thotiana” rapper could be seen cheering Rock on during the startling altercation that’s turned into a NASTY airing out on social media.

On May 29, Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold took to Instagram to call out her son and Rock for the vicious attack.

“All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on,” she wrote tagging a picture of her swollen face alongside the message.

Saffold added in a separate post:

“And neither will the police of the judge. The End.”

In a follow-up post, Saffold slammed her son again, noting that he needed “help.”

“If I have enabled you in any way I will ask God for forgiveness,” the rapper’s mother continued. “You brought that trash bag and her dog where I laid my head and paid rent through helping you build your business and I asked you more than 10 times to get her out my face.”

Saffold’s anger only grew with each message.

In another post, she called her son “the living devil” and condemned the entrepreneur for failing to pay her for a business they worked on together in the past.

“I never believed them about you but now I see,” she wrote. “You are the living devil that I got pregnant with after that abortion, You haven’t paid me ever since September for working in that restaurant and my husband put his own money into it. I will see you in court,” she added, noting how his sister Kaliewae was hospitalized after the assault.

Blueface’s Sister Kali Miller Speaks On Altercation

Blueface’s sister Kaliwae also spoke out about the altercation on her Instagram story.

She claimed her brother punched her and their mother during the spat.

Additionally, Kaliewae, who also goes by the name Kali, alleged that she and her husband were jumped by multiple men, including the rapper.

“As you can see I peed on myself I ain’t never fought 7 n***as before all I could do was [piss] on myself,” she stated in a video.

After being jumped, Kali claimed that ChriseanRock ran up on her and got in a few punches too.

You’re probably wondering what caused the drama to unfold, right? Blueface’s manager apparently has an explanation.