“I never believed them about you but now I see, you are the living devil that I got pregnant with after that abortion…”
Social media was buzzing over the Memorial Day weekend after a video recording surfaced that captured “Blue Girls Club” star Chrisean Rock attacking Blueface’s mother and his sister.
Oddly, enough, the “Thotiana” rapper could be seen cheering Rock on during the startling altercation that’s turned into a NASTY airing out on social media.
On May 29, Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold took to Instagram to call out her son and Rock for the vicious attack.
“All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on,” she wrote tagging a picture of her swollen face alongside the message.
Saffold added in a separate post:
“And neither will the police of the judge. The End.”
In a follow-up post, Saffold slammed her son again, noting that he needed “help.”
“If I have enabled you in any way I will ask God for forgiveness,” the rapper’s mother continued.
“You brought that trash bag and her dog where I laid my head and paid rent through helping you build your business and I asked you more than 10 times to get her out my face.”
Saffold’s anger only grew with each message.
In another post, she called her son “the living devil” and condemned the entrepreneur for failing to pay her for a business they worked on together in the past.
“I never believed them about you but now I see,” she wrote. “You are the living devil that I got pregnant with after that abortion, You haven’t paid me ever since September for working in that restaurant and my husband put his own money into it. I will see you in court,” she added, noting how his sister Kaliewae was hospitalized after the assault.
Blueface’s Sister Kali Miller Speaks On Altercation
Blueface’s sister Kaliwae also spoke out about the altercation on her Instagram story.
She claimed her brother punched her and their mother during the spat.
Additionally, Kaliewae, who also goes by the name Kali, alleged that she and her husband were jumped by multiple men, including the rapper.
“As you can see I peed on myself I ain’t never fought 7 n***as before all I could do was [piss] on myself,” she stated in a video.
After being jumped, Kali claimed that ChriseanRock ran up on her and got in a few punches too.
You’re probably wondering what caused the drama to unfold, right? Blueface’s manager apparently has an explanation.
Wack 100 Speaks On Chrisean Rock Vs. Kali Miller
According to Wack100, Rock beat the brakes off Blueface’s sister, in particular, because she was the same woman who knocked the aspiring singer’s teeth out during an altercation that occurred “18 months ago.”
“You came for the smoke & the woman got her revenge. Guess we know now why you brought back up,” he wrote. “Prayers for your husband tell em I found 7 of his ? teeth in the driveway. Send me a mailing address if y’all need em!! Be safe out there. #MeatThis available on all platforms.”
Wack also posted a video of Kali celebrating her loss to Rock after the fight. She could be seen holding her unconscious husband as she shouted “Blueface who want next!?”
Kali Miller Apologizes To Her Husband After Chrisean Rock Fight
Kali has since posted a message to her husband apologizing for “bringing him into such a toxic environment.”
Kali also sent out a message to her mom.
“Lil did they know I’d never let anyone touch you,” wrote Blueface’s sister. “I’m sorry your son turned out to be this person.”
As for Chrisean Rock, she has since admitted to squaring up against Blueface’s family but according to the influence,r she was the only one involved in the attack, not Blueface.
Blueface backed up her claim on Twitter.
Imagine saying you got jumped an a viral video up of you getting beat up by one person 🤦🏽♂️
— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) May 29, 2022
Karlissa and Janice quit the internet beef y’all already got beat tf up respectfully
— ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) May 30, 2022
Chrisean Rock Speaks On Fight, Recently Got Blueface’s Face Inked Across Her Neck
Chrisean recently said via Blueface’s InstaStory that she was the one involved in the fight and her rapper boo is innocent.
“Why did you beat their a** like that?” Blueface is heard questioning Rock while she bizarrely lays on the ground.
“They gave me no option,” replies Rock.
She added in her own IG live that Blueface gave her permission to defend herself after allegedly being bullied by the two women for years.
“Her son was like, ‘Yeah, stick up for yourself. Don’t let her hit you,'” said Rock. “So, I said, ‘Alright. F**** it.’ I’m beating her up and stomping on her.”
In related news, prior to the altercation, Chrisean Rock got her rapper boo’s face tatted across her neck.
Chrisean Rock shows off her new Blueface tattoo! Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qNqpCum7G9
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 28, 2022
SIGH.
It just keeps getting weirder and weirder out there.
What do you think of this chaotic story? Tell us down below.
