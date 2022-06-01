Happy 50th!

Laverne Cox celebrated her 50th birthday with a pink-splashed Barbie bash in NYC just days after becoming the first Transgender woman to have her own Barbie doll.

“It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll,” she said. “I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection. I hope people can look at this Barbie and dream big as I have in my career. The space of dreaming and manifesting is such a powerful source and leads you to achieve more than what you originally thought was possible.”

The dreamy party doubled as a release extravaganza for the buzzy Barbie doll modeled after the actress/E! correspondent/trans advocate who looked fabulous in multiple looks at the event.

Mattel created the doll as part of its Tribute Collection which launched last year with a tribute to Lucille Ball and, most recently, Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel.

In addition to honoring Cox with her own doll, Barbie is donating to TransFamilySOS.

“We will be donating $25K to Trans Family Support Services. This nonprofit is close to Laverne’s heart and aims to create a more gender-affirming and accepting community,” said McKnight. “Our goal has always been to showcase role models who can inspire fans of all ages to dream big.”

For a peek into Laverne's pink-splashed Barbie bash