Everybody loves Busta Rhymes who celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded bash that brought out Mary J. Blige, Swizz Beatz, Angie Martinez, Fabolous, Dave East, Jim Jones, Styles P, Maino, and more for good vibes, luxury cloth talk, and laughs at Bodega Negra in NYC.

Busta was all smiles as he made his rounds in a legendary room of music icons, trendsetters, and hitmakers who shifted the culture in their very own ways.

The epic affair set the tone for Busta’s appearance on A&E Network’s all-new, eight-episode Origins of Hip Hop Docuseries which will tell the stories of some of Hip-Hop’s most impactful artists including Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, and Uncle Luke.

Produced by Mass Appeal, each hourlong episode will explore the artists’ origin stories and experiences that shaped them into the hitmakers they are today.

Packed with narration from Mass Appeal Records co-owner Nas and commentary from the artists’ families, friends and collaborators, viewers can also expect intimate interviews, rare archival footage of the stars, and timeless classics.

“Origins of Hip Hop expands our boundary-pushing, non-fiction programming slate and celebrates the artists and sounds that have helped define a genre and culture,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming at A&E. “Alongside our partners at Mass Appeal, we are excited to elevate the voices and stories of this incredible group of artists who helped create and continue to shape the genre today.”

‘Origins of Hip-Hop’ premieres May 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will begin airing Tuesday nights on June 6.