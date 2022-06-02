Bossip Video

Derek Chauvin will spend the remainder of his life rotting away in prison and while we rather that George Floyd be alive, we’re glad that justice was ultimately served. The only thing that would make us happier is if somehow there were a way to make his time in prison as stressful as possible…

Derek Chauvin Facing Federal Lawsuit By George Floyd Murder Witnesses

America watched George Floyd being murdered on our phone, tablet, computer, and TV screens and as horrifying as that was, there are other people who watched this man abuse people up close and personal. That is a different level of trauma and those suffering deserve redress in the court of law. According to ABCNews, two people have filed a federal lawsuit against Chauvin for the emotional distress they continue to endure as a result of what they witnessed.

John Pope Jr. was just 14 in September 2017 when he says Chauvin subjected him to gratuitous force while responding to a domestic assault report. The other case alleges Chauvin used excessive force against Zoya Code in June 2017 after she allegedly tried to strangle her mother with an extension cord.

In both cases, Chauvin is charged with racism and the city is accused of allowing him to stay on patrol despite the fact that he had a growing record of transgressions against citizens. The charges against Pope Jr. and Code were dropped and Chauvin should have been dropped right alongside them.

Minneapolis civil rights attorney Robert Bennett is representing the plaintiffs and once negotiated a $20 million settlement for a woman who was gunned down by Minneapolis police back in 2017. He also worked the settlement for Philando Castile’s family that yielded $3 million. This is very promising for Pope Jr. and Code who are looking to pull a few dollars out of the public coffers.