Kim Kardashian is finally coming clean about the inception of her relationship with Pete Davidson.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim finally opened up about what really happened after she and the comedian met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

“I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe,” the reality star told cameras. “I was like ‘Oh s**t maybe I’ve been…maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.”

Turns out, Pete not giving Kim the time of day made her all the more interested (stars, they’re just like us!) so she made a point of reaching out herself.

“A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like “Hey do you have Pete’s number?'” Kim continued. “They were like ‘Yeah’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like ‘Oh my god I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking…I heard about this BDE.” “I need to get out there,” she explained. “I need to just, like, jump start my…I was just basically DTF.”

But They’ve Gotten A Lot More Serious Since

As we all know now, things between these two quickly blossomed into much more, with the pair being spotted holding hands at a theme park just a few weeks later. And ever since, they’ve been inseparable.

Elsewhere in the June 1 episode of The Kardashians, Kim also explained why she was hesitant to share details about her blossoming relationship with Pete on the show. Unsurprisingly, she didn’t want to share their romance if it wasn’t gonna last.

“I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not be like ‘Oh my god, I met someone and I’m having fun’ and then just like start talking about it on a show,” the SKIMS founder said. “Then if we weren’t talking months later I’d be an idiot. Or a whore, either one.”

Later on in the ep, Davidson made his presence known with a small cameo over the phone, with Kim showing her boo the brand new private plane she purchased via FaceTime. The episode ended with the reality star being delivered a gift from Pete, though we never find out what it is.

“Oh my god!” Kim exclaimed. “Shut up, these are my favorite!”

How swweeeeeet!