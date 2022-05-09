Bossip Video

Despite Kim Kardashian’s efforts to effectively co-parent with her ex, Pete Davidson isn’t shying away from Kanye West jokes during his stand-up shows.

Last week, the Saturday Night Live star headlined two stand-up shows at the Fonda in Los Angeles, for the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. It was there that he made a few jokes about his girlfriend’s estranged husband, hinting that Kanye might look for some creative ways to get his family back.

“Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?” he asked the crowd. “I come home one day and they’re like, this is the new housekeeper. And, he’s like, ‘What’s up fam?’”

Davidson is referring to the 1993 comedy film starring Robin Williams, in which he plays a divorced husband who dresses up as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children. Of course, West has been very public about wanting to spend as much time with his kids as possible amid his divorce from Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 2.

Unsurprisingly, that wasn’t the only jab thrown Ye’s way during Pete’s latest show. The comedian went on to poke fun at allegations earlier this year that West was trying to spread a rumor that Davidson had AIDS.

“Kanye told me I had AIDS and he’s a genius so I was like, ‘Oh, f***,’” he joked. “I was like, I better call my doctor. The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.”

The King of Staten Island star claims he actually went to the doctor, only to confirm that he doesn’t have AIDS, even though it does “look like I have it.” He also joked that his friend and fellow comedian John Mulaney called him and suggested that Davidson get back at the rapper by spreading a rumor that he has polio.

For now, Kanye has been quiet on the Pete/Kim front–well, actually, he’s been quiet on every front–since his 24 hour Instagram ban back in March. Since then, he’s been laying low and staying off social media, though he has been seen by Kim’s side at events for their kids throughout the past two months.

Still, whenever Kanye does decide to make his return to the Internet, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he uses these jokes from Pete as ammo. Plus, there’s that whole rumor Davidson’s latest tattoo represents the initials of KimYe’s children…so he’s got a lot to (potentially) be upset about.