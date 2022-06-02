Jeannie Mai Introduces Baby Monaco On YouTube

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has come a WAY on her motherhood journey! Remember the days when she didn’t want kids?

Jeannie Mai Introduces Her Daughter On YouTube

Well five months after giving birth to little Monaco this January, Jeannie officially introduced her and Jeezy’s baby girl to the world.

Jeannie kicked off a 15-minute long episode of her popular YouTube show ‘Hello Hunnay,’ saying, “You’re going to meet somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good — like five months good…”

Next Jeannie shared a collection of clips of her baby girl doing both adorable things like yawning, sleeping and getting her hair brushed, as well as disgusting things like peeing on the floor and pooping in Mama Mai’s hand. The video compilation also showed Monaco meeting Jeannie and Jeezy’s loved ones. Then around the 8-minute mark, Jeannie called her mother Mama Mai to bring the baby. As she waited, she expressed her fears about opening up her child to public scrutiny.

“I think online is so mean,” Jeannie said, covering her face with her hands.”Now I’m like scared.”

Monaco’s cries were audible in the background so Jeannie told the audience, “She needs a moment.”

“Every time I hear Monaco, it actually moves things in my body,” Jeannie revealed to the camera. “And even right now as I think about her about to see you guys, I get so nervous. I think this is what I was going through the past five months. It’s such a weird combination of being so excited and knowing the world is a really mean place sometimes and I can protect myself, I can block y’all, I can ignore the comments but you can’t do that with the baby. This is why it’s been so hard for me to get to this place — to share Monaco.”

“Honestly, this show has been therapy for me,” Jeannie continued.”Learning to experience, learning how to process, so it was weird for me to keep Monaco to myself these past five months. Especially because you guys were so helpful and encouraging in the whole process of being pregnant and celebrating with me, and suddenly when I had her it all shut down and became so guarded and protected and the whole time I missed my fam. I missed talking with you guys.”

“Without further adieu my fam, I’m so excited for you to meet Monaco Mai Jenkins,” Jeannie announced as Mama Mai came out with the baby, dressed in a leopard print onesie and yellow headwrap matching her grandmother. The baby smiled as her mom and grandmother sang to her.

Play

Did y’all know that Monaco was from Greek — Mono Ekos — meaning one house? That’s deep. And here we were just thinking Jeannie and Jeezy were being bougie and naming her after that expensive sovereign city-state on the French Riviera

Baby Monaco is adorable right?!

Ironically the reveal comes the day before the final episode of “The Real” airs but fortunately the “Hello Hunnay” show moves on and hopefully Monaco will make regular appearances!