A teen who threatened Fulton and Cobb County officials for arresting Young Thug and his YSL associates is now behind bars facing several felonies.

While Young Thug was in court pleading his case for bond, which was denied, another man was in jail related to the very same RICO case.

18-year-old Quartavius Mender is behind bars after threatening to kill authorities and officials over the arresting YSL members, according to police. According to FOX5, Mender left death threats on Instagram under the post of Sheriff Patrick Labat, his wife Jackie Labat, Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin, Gwinnett County’s Sheriff, the Fulton County Clerk, and several other officials. Investigators even revealed the threats came with orders to release one of the defendants in the YSL RICO case.

Fulton County Sheriff Labat didn’t take the teen’s threats lightly and Mender was apprehended on May 26th

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” Sheriff Labat said in a statement. “Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County.”

Mender now faces 23 counts of terrorist threats, which all are considered felonies. He will remain in Fulton County Jail without a bond.