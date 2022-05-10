Bossip Video
56 COUNTS??

Everyone’s buzzing over Young Thug and Gunna being named in a 56-count federal indictment along with other affiliates of Thug’s YSL (Young Stoner Life) label in an unexpected development fueling all sorts of shenanigans across social media.

Both rappers are accused of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act with one of the allegations being that Young Thug rented a car from Hertz that authorities claim was used to murder alleged rival gang member Donovan Thomas in 2015.

The other allegation is that two men associated with YSL were working to get permission from Young Thug to make a second attempt to murder YFN Lucci while he is in jail for his own indictment.

While Young Thug was arrested, Gunna reportedly hasn’t been taken into custody. Several other well-known YSL rappers were also arrested including Slimelife Shawty, Yak Gotti, and Unfoonk.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis addressed the serious charges against the rappers in a press conference this afternoon.

“It is my opinion that violence in our communities deserves maximum penalties”

As expected, Thugger’s lawyer Brian Steel insisted that the rapper is innocent in a statement to NBC News.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” said Steel.

Her later reiterated Thug’s innocence in a statement to local ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever, and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” Steel stated.

Do you think Thugger and Gunna will beat the case? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the unexpected arrest flip.

“Gunna when he got downtown” – bruhhh

“56 counts?!?!? Somebody was in that room like…” – THIS CLIP

“Gunna:” – ahh mannn

“When they ask Lil Baby does he know Gunna or Thug” – ahhhh

“Chloe Bailey when cops at her door for Gunna but she know Beyoncé don’t want her in no ghettotry” – nooooo

This video will forever be hilarious

“gunna pooh shiesty and young thug recording their collab in jail” – Twitter is outta control

“I heard Jack Harlow was involved, not Young Thug and Gunna” – well…

“Young Thug and Gunna’s lawyer after seeing 56 counts” – bruhhh

“Gunna saying bye to the rest of YSL as he heads to the interrogation room” – mannnn

“DaBaby been committing murder in IMAX 3D & y’all wanna take Jefferey???” – life’s not fair

“Praying for Thug, but GUNNA?!??? I just fell to my knees in Jcpennys. FREE MY N*GGA” – JC PENNY

