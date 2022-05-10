56 COUNTS??

Gunna when he got downtown pic.twitter.com/3CfHPsAfT8 — Halle Bailey #1 Fan (@TurtLaFlare) May 10, 2022

Everyone’s buzzing over Young Thug and Gunna being named in a 56-count federal indictment along with other affiliates of Thug’s YSL (Young Stoner Life) label in an unexpected development fueling all sorts of shenanigans across social media.

Prosecutors allege that two associates of YSL, CHRISTIAN EPPINGER and ANTONIO SUMLIN, worked to get permission of @youngthug to make a 2nd attempt to murder @YFNLUCCI while he’s jailed in Fulton County. @wsbtv @MarkWinneWSB — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Both rappers are accused of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act with one of the allegations being that Young Thug rented a car from Hertz that authorities claim was used to murder alleged rival gang member Donovan Thomas in 2015.

The other allegation is that two men associated with YSL were working to get permission from Young Thug to make a second attempt to murder YFN Lucci while he is in jail for his own indictment.

PROSECUTORS: SERGIO “Gunna” KITCHENS,associate of YSL,

accused of appearing in a video released on social media titled “Fox 5,” wearing a “YSL” pendant and a “Slatt” pendant, with lyrics stating “We got ten-hundred round choppers.”@wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

While Young Thug was arrested, Gunna reportedly hasn’t been taken into custody. Several other well-known YSL rappers were also arrested including Slimelife Shawty, Yak Gotti, and Unfoonk.

I’m continuing to read through the 88 page indictment. Here is the complete list of defendants and charges they’re facing. pic.twitter.com/UvZpCei1uq — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Fulton County DA Fani Willis addressed the serious charges against the rappers in a press conference this afternoon.

When asked about the type of sentencing they might be facing, Fulton County DA Fani Willis says “many people are looking at life under this indictment” “It is my opinion that violence in our communities deserves maximum penalties” pic.twitter.com/7yNSFegxUI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022

As expected, Thugger’s lawyer Brian Steel insisted that the rapper is innocent in a statement to NBC News.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” said Steel.

Her later reiterated Thug’s innocence in a statement to local ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever, and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” Steel stated.

