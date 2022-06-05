Bossip Video

This is absolutely heartbreaking.

News has been circulating online that Atlanta rapper, Trouble was shot and killed in his car during the early hours of June 5th.

Trouble’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy confirmed the news, but the details surrounding his death have not yet been confirmed.

Trouble, born Mariel Semonté Orr, release his critically acclaimed mixtape “December 17th” in 2011. He went on to collaborate with the likes of Lupe Fiasco and YFN Lucci and signed with producer Mike Will Made It‘s Ear Drummer Records.

Mike WiLL Made-It commented on Trouble’s passing this morning writing, “REST EASY SKOOB” on his InstaStory.

Others weighing in on his passing include Gucci Mane, Juicy J and Bow Wow.

https://mobile.twitter.com/gucci1017/status/1533475511405621249

https://mobile.twitter.com/therealjuicyj/status/1533499655316615168

https://mobile.twitter.com/lilduval/status/1533467485902893056

Trouble released his debut album “Edgewood”, a nod to his Zone 6 Atlanta neighborhood, that featured the tracks “Bring It Back” featuring Drake, and “Come Thru” featuring the Weeknd.

Trouble was last photographed at Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday Black Ball on Wednesday, June 1.

The rapper was also last seen hours ago in an InstaStory riding around Atlanta with his friend/fellow rapper MMB Huncho.

Our condolences go out to his friends, family & fans. More news to come as this story is still developing…