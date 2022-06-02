Bossip Video

Whew, the wealth

Everybody and their mama pulled up to Quality Control CEO “Pee” Thomas’s 2nd Annual Black Ball that boasted a star-studded guest list including Diddy, Quavo, Takeoff, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Marsai Martin, NeNe Leakes, Jermaine Dupri, Coi Leray, Reginae Carter, the City Girls, and many more.

Guests enjoyed a night of extravagance, swanky cocktails, and fabulous fashions at the luxuriously decorated Fox theater in downtown Atlanta.

Looks were served the entire night by stylish stunners who turned heads in a plethora of curve-caressing dresses.

The City Girls left no crumbs in Rick Owens and Valdrin Sahiti.

You already know Diddy and his boo thang Caresha had to take their famed staircase picture.

Coi Leray proved once again that she can switch things up and shine among the stars.

Keyshia Kaoir did what needed to done in her glamorous Valdrin Sahiti dress.

Reginae, Zonnique, and their gorgeous guest stunned in all black ensembles.

Emerging star Lakeyah stood out in a stunning J Wright dress.

The buzzy event marks the latest bar-raising bash produced by exquisite eventress Hannah Kang who continues to put the ‘e’ in exclusive.

Unfortunately, there were no tigers this year which surely pleased Carole Baskin after her hissy fit last year.

According to TMZ, the fading internet obsession blasted Diddy and several other celebs at the bash who posed with a white tiger that she claimed was distressed.

She says the white tiger looked stressed by all the noise and chaos and falsely claimed the tiger was there illegally.

Overall, Pee’s 2nd Annual Black Ball was a rousing success that’s steadily becoming an industry staple a la the Roc Nation Brunch.