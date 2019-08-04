Coupled Up: Alexis Skyy Confirms Coupledom With Rapper Trouble—But Someone Says She Stole Their Man

Alexis Skyy Dating Trouble, Marissa Da’Nae Cries Foul

Alexis Skyy has a new man. The “Love & Hip Hop” star who has a baby with Fetty Wap and was previously linked to Rob Kardashian, is coupled up with rapper Trouble.

The reality star and the Atlanta rapper made things official on Instagram this weekend with posts proclaiming their coupledom.

“She’s THE WINNER 🏆 #THUGLIFE,” Alexis captioned a photo of them together.

“There’s no success without a story! Difficult roads lead to Beautiful destinations,” Trouble captioned his own post.

Their relationship doesn’t come without controversy, however. Model Marissa Da’Nae who previously dated Trouble is claiming that her “friend” Alexis betrayed her by getting with the rapper. Marissa tweeted that Alexis’ actions are especially hurtful and could aggravate her depression.

Clout is a hell of a drug — Marissa Da’Nae (@mxrvssa) August 4, 2019

i really deal with depression and etc.

Not that this is worth it, but I thought she was my friend. — Marissa Da’Nae (@mxrvssa) August 4, 2019

Messy, messy, messy.

