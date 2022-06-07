Bossip Video

Despite reports of an amicable split between Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, steps have already been taken to wipe the romance from the latter’s social media pages.

Following confirmation of their breakup from PEOPLE, and then Lori’s father Steve Harvey, the 25-year-old model has deleted all traces of the Creed star from her Instagram page. Plus, the pair have both unfollowed one another on the platform.

While Jordan no longer follows his ex-girlfriend, he still has pictures of her up on his page, including flicks of them as they attended Vanity Fair‘s Oscars After-Party, where they made their red carpet couple debut back in March. He also has a photo of Harvey posing by herself from the month prior, which he simply captioned, “I love her.”

The Reason For Their Split

As for why these two decided to call it quits, it seems like the Black Panther star–who is 10 years Harvey’s senior–was looking to get more serious…which simply wasn’t on Lori’s agenda.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” a source told PEOPLE. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Another insider told the publication that Harvey “wasn’t ready to commit” and she and Jordan “realized that they weren’t on the same page” while they “were making plans for their future.”