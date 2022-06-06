WELP!
Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey End Their Relationship
Everyone’s buzzing over Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey calling it quits after a year and a half-long romance filled with gorgeous pics, warm and fuzzy Instagram captions, and endless speculation over the legitimacy of their relationship.
According to a source close to the couple, the ‘Creed’ actor, 35, and socialite/entrepreneur, 25, ‘are both completely heartbroken’ and ‘still love each other.’
PEOPLE broke the trending story that immediately sent social media spiraling into a frenzy.
“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source said.
“They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”
In his first public appearance since the breakup, MBJ attempted to while sitting courtside at the Warriors-Celtics NBA Final game at the Chase center in San Francisco.
I've been heartbroken in a happy setting before, my eyes looked just like that https://t.co/L9Y9IfuymJ
— Bishop Sycamore (@tryna_be_famous) June 6, 2022
Naturally, Twitter ran wild with the video where the star appears to be smiling through the pain with all eyes on his every move.
Steve Harvey Addresses His Daughter’s Breakup With Michael B. Jordan
As expected, Steve Harvey (whose second wife sued him for $50 million after their divorce) weighed in on the breakup on his morning show.
“I gotta start learning from my children—get out early before it cost you something! I got to figure this out. I’mma have to start breaking up on IG because this going to court is awful.”
He also posted a cryptic tweet with a muscle flexing emoji that many people believed was aimed at MBJ.
— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) June 5, 2022
Do you think MBJ and Lori are done for good? Is Lori the female Future without all the kids? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the breakup on the flip.
as a professional bad bitch fumbler i know what that look means https://t.co/hGlQ1zplT2
— Z (@cakwan_) June 6, 2022
“as a professional bad b*tch fumbler i know what that look means” – the pain…
Michael B J: Will you marry me?
Lori H: pic.twitter.com/9Mpm1i8Rlo
— Lenny Jones, Talk Show Host (@elcavaqueen) June 5, 2022
“Michael B J: Will you marry me?
Lori H.” – this might actually be accurate
I know he's gonna leave the game and sit in a tub full of water fully clothed like Mario Winans https://t.co/XamkWPNaHy
— Wii-Yum (@MrGee54) June 6, 2022
“I know he’s gonna leave the game and sit in a tub full of water fully clothed like Mario Winans” – FULLy CLOTHED
Pulling up to Lori Harvey crib on day 366 of the relationship https://t.co/hDjGoAoEuv pic.twitter.com/j1dihwQ5er
— Miss One (@avionaa_) June 5, 2022
“Pulling up to Lori Harvey crib on day 366 of the relationship” – cold world
How he watched the whole game😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/cV984FXGV5 pic.twitter.com/3p34qFT4TD
— Özil stan (@Proff_3rd) June 6, 2022
“How he watched the whole game😭😭😭😭😭” – now, see…
When the camera moved
Michael: https://t.co/oj4NPlLRzg pic.twitter.com/TtJ06x4LtQ
— SiR (@Khanyisa_MAD) June 6, 2022
“When the camera moved
Michael:” – you know what…
Continue Slideshow
Oh wow. Maybe it was real, he is not this good an actor 🙁 https://t.co/kYuHyqB66i
— « (@shOoObz) June 6, 2022
“Oh wow. Maybe it was real, he is not this good an actor :(” – aww mannn
He was this 👌🏾 close to morphing into Steve Harvey https://t.co/dekymFlbt3
— S.S (@_Sibongile_S_) June 6, 2022
“He was this 👌🏾 close to morphing into Steve Harvey” – it was riiiight there
How MFers are pulling up in Lori Harvey DMs after finding out her and Michael B. Jordan broke up pic.twitter.com/zqpsYOBRd8
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 4, 2022
“How MFers are pulling up in Lori Harvey DMs after finding out her and Michael B. Jordan broke up” – haaaa
When you’re heartbroken but your homies force you to go out <<<<<< https://t.co/AsJ3ZJTVqA
— FSP 🏁 (@fspthedon) June 6, 2022
“When you’re heartbroken but your homies force you to go out <<<<<<" – mannnn…
How Future is pulling up on Lori Harvey after finding out her and Michael B. Jordan broke up pic.twitter.com/9mBJui6naV
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 4, 2022
“How Future is pulling up on Lori Harvey after finding out her and Michael B. Jordan broke up” – accurate
