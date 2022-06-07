Bossip Video

Jamichael Jones, who was wanted for the murder of rapper Trouble, has turned himself into the Rockdale County Sheriffs’ office.

This weekend, Atlanta Rapper Trouble was murdered during a domestic violence-related home invasion. 33-year-old Jamichael Jones was identified as the alleged gunman in the dispute. Jones reportedly pushed his way into the home of a woman he was formerly involved with, which is where he found her with Trouble. He reportedly shot the rapper once in the chest and left. When police arrived, Jones had already left the scene, but they were able to identify him and begin a manhunt.

The Suspect’s Mother Convinced Him To Turn Himself In

According to 11Alive, once police started visiting areas Jones would frequent, they eventually ended up at his mother’s house. The suspect’s mom put the police on the phone with her son and authorities convinced him to turn himself in and allowed him to pick a time and location for his arrest. Jones chose a hospital in Clayton County at 1 a.m.

Now that he is in custody, Jones is currently facing charges for home invasion, felony murder, and aggravated assault. While police have painted a timeline of events, eventually, he will have his day in court to tell his side of the story. Police have revealed that he could face more charges in the future.

Jamichael Jones Denied Bond

11Alive adds that Jamichael Jones appeared in a Rockdale County magistrate court on Tuesday morning. He was denied bond and his next hearing is June 15 at 1 p.m.