A police manhunt is underway for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, who police believe murdered Atlanta rapper Trouble in Rockdale County.

Yesterday, we learned that Atlanta rapper Trouble passed after being shot in Rockdale County, Georgia.

At the time, details surrounding the event were withheld from the public. But, after a small investigation, The Rockdale Sheriffs’ office has identified the suspect. 33-year-old Jamichael Jones as the alleged gunman who shot and killed Trouble just before 3:30 am inside the Lake St. James Apartment complex.

Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, was shot once in the chest, according to investigators.

Police believe the altercation was a domestic dispute between Jones and his ex-girlfriend

According to Fox 5, Authorities have revealed that Trouble was visiting a female friend when Jones busted into the home and fired the fatal shot. The woman and Jones knew each other, but Trouble did not know the suspect. Police have searched the known residences for Jones but have not found him. A police manhunt is now underway for Jamichael Jones, who is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and home invasion.

Def Jam Records released a statement on Trouble’s murder via Instagram and dubbed him an “inspiration to the community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob🙏🏾”

If you have any information that can help the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation, you’re asked to call 770-278-8188