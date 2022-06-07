Rob Kardashian is claiming that his ex, Blac Chyna, is trying to back out of a settlement they both already agreed to.

The hot sauce mogul claims his ex-fiancée has backed out of a deal that would settle her revenge porn case against him, which was scheduled to move forward next week.

In court documents filed Monday, according to reports from Page Six, Kardashian’s attorneys asked the judge to enforce the settlement agreement that was allegedly proposed by Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, last month. Sources told the publication that Chyna was willing to drop the revenge porn claims against her ex if he helped her get out of an unrelated lawsuit filed by Pilot Jones, who was also one of Chyna’s former boyfriends.

In that case, Jones sued both Kardashian and Chyna for defamation, cyberbullying ,and emotional distress in October 2017, claiming the former couple falsely outed him as gay.

Moving Forward With The Revenge Porn Case

Melissa Lerner, one of Kardashians’ attorneys, is now saying the revenge porn case should not move forward since both parties already have agreed to settle.

“At best, Chyna’s belated repudiation of the parties’ settlement agreement is a strategy to exact monies from Rob at the eleventh hour,” Lerner wrote in the affidavit. “At worst, it is a tactic deliberately intended to interfere with Rob’s preparation for trial and prejudice his ability to fully and fairly present his defense. Such outrageous conduct should not be counseled.”

But, on the contrary, in a statement to Page Six, Ciani fired back at Kardashian and his legal team, saying, “Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions.”

The statement continued, “Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached in this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.”

In this revenge porn case, Chyna is accusing Rob of using his Instagram page to post several naked photos of her in July 2017. At the time, Rob went on a social media rant, saying his former fiancé cheated on him during their relationship.

The judge in this case has yet to rule on Kardashian’s request to enforce the settlement deal and drop the revenge porn case.