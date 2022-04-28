Bossip Video

Wait, so Rob and Chyna were NEVER really in love?

Rob Kardashian’s relationship with Blac Chyna has been the topic of testimony for the last two weeks as the Kardashian-Jenners have been fighting to avoid paying an over $100 million lawsuit levied by Chyna, who is suing for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings as well as an additional $36 million for emotional distress. Chyna claims the popular reality TV family used their power to wreck her reputation and had her show with Rob Kardashian canceled, preventing financial opportunities. Wednesday, Rob Kardashian took the stand for two hours to tell his side of their love story, revealing that he gave himself to Chyna during the worst part of his life.

“I was probably at the worst place in my life … She was the one person who brought me in,” Rob said, according to Page Six reports. “I was just comfortable with her… and I was at my loneliest point. I ignored all the bad things. I have a very loving family but I just gave myself to her.”

While Rob said he was at a very difficult time in his life when they began dating, he also was clear that he was still single and messaging other women initially.

According to TMZ reports, Rob testified that the relationship quickly escalated, but not in a healthy way and he even told the courtroom that when he asked Chyna to marry him, he didn’t even love her.

“It wasn’t real love. I had a baby with this girl.”

Rob also told the courtroom that Chyna beat him at least five times over the course of their relationship. He continued,

“I had a gun held to my head several times by this woman. That’s not love.”

Kardashian also spoke about the night when Chyna allegedly strangled him with a phone cord, saying she’d been doing cocaine and drinking all night. He says after that incident he hired full-time security out of fear for his life and for his daughter, Dream.

Things became heated in the courtroom when Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani repeatedly pointed out that Rob wasn’t left with marks or bruising on his face after being allegedly attacked by Chyna with a metal rod.

“Stop trying to make it sound like it didn’t happen,” Rob responded, shouting. “There were no marks on my face or neck. That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”

Ciani also pressed Rob about spending New Year’s Eve with Chyna and loving photos the couple posted after the December incident.

“I have social anxiety … and I gained a lot of weight,” Rob explained. “She forced me to go out of the house. I went to dinner and that was that. I wasn’t happy. Going out of the house after she put a gun to my head. She put that on her Snapchat, but that to me isn’t happy. That’s just fake.”

Rob told the courtroom he tried to make his relationship work and continued to support Chyna even when she repeatedly allegedly abused him. He said he would often sleep in his car until the next morning to avoid being attacked.

Damn, it really sounds like Rob was down bad. During her testimony last week Chyna didn’t deny holding a gun to Rob’s head, but she claimed it wasn’t loaded and that she’d never shoot him or anyone else, she was just “joking.”

So far Rob’s mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have both testified to fearing for Rob’s life, while sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie have all testified they were worried about their brother and sought only to protect him.

Earlier this week, an attorney for the Kardashian-Jenner family filed a motion to have the case against them thrown out.

Do you think Rob’s testimony will help his sisters and mom come out clean in this case?