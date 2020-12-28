Bossip Video

Another one bites the dust.

Jerrika Karlae, the fiance of rapper Young Thug aka Jeffery Williams, has called their relationship quits. The 26-year-old influencer made the announcement on social media that she’s now single, writing in a tweet:

Single 2021…

Jerrika wasn’t finished. She added tweets suggesting she had been pushed to her breaking point after being mistreated in her relationship writing, “why misuse and abuse something or someone , why not leave them be ! That’s some narcissistic sh*t”. Adding a sad face and more insight: “You behind the scenes painting pictures of me , like ima f*cked up individual…when you the devil.

Back in 2017, Jerrika and Thug went through a huge hiccup when she blasted him for cheating after finding a secret phone the rapper kept, allegedly filled with filthy photos of women and text messages. Fast forward, she put the star on blast again of “painting pictures” of her behind the scenes. Just a day before recently blasting Jeffrey on Twitter, the rapper posted a video in his IG stories with Jerrika accusing him of talking to a “b*tch.”

“Whatever b*tch you wanna be with , I hope you end up with her. Sincerely. Whoever she is, she’s not doing good enough.”

So far, Young Thug, 29, has not commented directly on Jerrika making their break up announcement. The couple originally got engaged in April 2015. In a final word about the split, Jerrika added in a tweet that anyone opposed to her decision should unfollow her.

F*ck out my mentions , if you support anything other than my happiness f*ck off and unfollow me.

Sad news! These two really seemed happy together.

Earlier this month, the former pair released a new song alongside one another and Thug’s YSL labelmate Gunna called “Jimmy Choo.”

Are you surprised by this split at all?