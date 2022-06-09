Bossip Video

Yung Miami is getting to the bottom of things on her new show, Caresha Please.

On Wednesday, June 8, one half of the City Girls took to social media to announce her new show/podcast, Caresha Please, which will air on REVOLT TV. Not only is Revolt owned by her rumored boo, Diddy, but he’s also her first guest on the show, giving fans an intimate look at how the two of them interact one-on-one.

In the trailer, Miami seemed ready to fire off all the questions she’s constantly dodging about their relationship online, telling fans in the caption, “we getting to ALL the smoke!”

Just a few seconds into the trailer, Yung Miami opens by asking her maybe-boyfriend some rapid fire questions, barely giving him time to get a word in.

“So you ready to get in the smoke?” the rapper asked. “So you woke up, and we was trending. What that was about?”

As Diddy stuttered in response to these questions, Caresha rolls her eyes at him, continuing her line of questioning, by asking, “So what we is? What you like about me? Like, why you f***ing with a City Girl?”

Diddy laughed as he tried to get a little more comfortable in his seat, clearly overwhelmed, telling her, “Yo, hold on.”

Miami didn’t stop there, asking the music mogul even him more questions about his personal life and his…food choices.

“Do you like making love or f***ing?” she asked. “Chinese food or American?” Caresha continued, “Are you a cheater? You can’t think, you gotta just say it.”

This is gonna be fun. Caresha Please premieres tonight at 5PM EST on REVOLT TV.