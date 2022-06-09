Milan Puts Otis On Blast At The 'Put A Ring On It Reunion'

Reunited and it feels so… messy!

Friday night OWN is set to air the season 3 reunion of ‘Put A Ring On It’. Host Egypt Sherrod doesn’t pull any punches when she sits down with the three couples — and their dates! — to talk about the journey. Discover who’s hearing wedding bells, who’s having baby showers, and who was betrayed! We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In this clip, Otis and Charlana have to face strong accusations at the reunion after both of their dates show up. While Charlana’s date Chris reveals he had a hard time breaking through her connection with Otis, Milan reveals that Otis kept checking in as soon as their date was over. Otis tries to deny it but Milan has receipts. Check out the clip below:





Play



The Season 3 reunion of ‘Put A Ring On It’ airs Friday, June 10th at 9PM EST on OWN!

Will you be watching?!