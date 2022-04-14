‘Put A Ring On It’ Exclusive: Shay Demands That Alfonzo ‘Mute’ His ‘Person’ After They End Up On Separate Dates At The Same Restaurant

Have you been watching Season 3 of ‘Put A Ring On It?’

If you’ve never watched the show, Dr. Nicole is the Master Coach that guides couples to Put A Ring On It via a social experiment you have not seen on tv before. The show allows couples to decide if they are ready for the ring or if they should go their own separate way. There’s just one twist; they date other people while working through their relationship issues. As you can imagine — that’s almost never an easy thing for partners to handle.

This Friday’s episode of ‘Put A Ring On It’ gets SPICY! And fortunately for you we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip below, couple Shay and Alfonzo are on separate dates in the same restaurant with singles Dr. Nicole has matched them with. After watching Alfonzo interact with his date, Shay gets agitated and begins arguing with the other young woman. Check out the clip below:

Play

‘Mute your person!’ Shay is a wild one, riiiight?! Do you think the other woman was doing too much considering it’s not like she really even knows Alfonzo or has a vested interest in him or his happiness.

Put A Ring On It airs each Friday at 9 PM EST | 8 PM CST on OWN. You can also unpack the show via the “Put A Ring On It After Show” each Monday at 12 pm PST.

Listen, we’re all about Black love by any means necessary — but we’re not sure screaming matches at the hibachi is the best way to go about it.