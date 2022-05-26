Kenneth Tells Shorty He'll Never Marry Her On 'Put A Ring On It'

Have you been watching “Put A Ring On It” on OWN?

Things have been heating up for the couples on ‘Put A Ring On It,’ but not all of them in a good way… We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of the series, which puts long-term couples to the test to see whether it’s time to walk down the aisle or walk away and end things forever.

Kenneth Believes He Deserves Better

We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode, which turns explosive when Kenneth decides to address Shorty over not appreciating him. In the clip, he approaches him and she doesn’t initially respond, barely looking up from her phone. When she finally acknowledges him, he unloads a whole lot of negativity! Check out the clip below:

Play

It’s interesting because Shorty responds exactly as he predicted, which leads us to believe this has happened before. Seems like a toxic cycle, but is there still hope for them?

Shorty Goes Wedding Dress Shopping With The Ladies

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The ladies go wedding dress shopping. Shay tells Fonzo exactly what she needs from him to seal the deal. Otis and Charlie give their dates one more chance. Shorty and Kenneth’s cuddle date goes left, leading to a showdown that changes everything.

Dang so it started out like THIS — then went left like THAT?!

Love is definitely a roller coaster.

The brand new episode of ‘Put A Ring On It’ airs Friday at 9pm est/8pm cst on OWN.

Will you be watching? Who has been your favorite couple this season?