Bossip Video

The Pynk is still poppin’!

The numbers are in for the season 2 premiere of P-Valley and while the show takes place down in the valley, its audience is SKY HIGH.

According to an official press release, viewers for the premiere episode skyrocketed 1,018 percent compared to the first season’s premiere on the STARZ streaming app.

Over 4.5 million people tuned in to see the Pynk Posse’s p-poppery over its first three days and P-Valley set a record as the largest season-over-season growth in the streamer’s history.

Naturally, the execs at STARZ are elated that viewers are tuning in to see the show that’s already snatching the Internet’s wigs to the white meat.

“Katori and the entire P-Valley team have done an amazing job bringing audiences a second season that has delivered record-setting viewer performance and subscription growth, and through its incredible storytelling has continued driving cultural conversation and critical acclaim,” said Alison Hoffman, president domestic networks at Starz about the premiere. “The series exemplifies our commitment to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and we are so proud of its continued success.”

Additionally, the show’s creator Katori Hall also released a statement about the show reaching new heights.

“Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out! The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we’re back and we’re just getting started y’all. I am bursting with pride seeing the Pynk Posse grow and watching the sense of community and family that forms as we bring this new season to the world. Hearing from viewers that they have felt seen, heard and celebrated is exactly what everyone working on the show hoped for. Being able to showcase our community’s resilience has been so meaningful and rewarding, and I can’t wait for y’all to come on down to the valley to see the rest of what we have in store.”

Play

P-Valley Season 2 Synopsis

In case you need a refresher on what’s going down in the valley this season, here’s a refresher;

Season two reveals a whole new Pynk as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room. This season takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa. Returning cast includes Nicco Annan (“This is Us”) as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans (“The Bobby Brown Story”) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (“Power”) as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson (“Chicago P.D.”) as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy (“Elementary”) as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson (“Underemployed”) as Corbin, Morocco Omari (“Empire”) as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Tyler Lepley (“The Haves and the Have Nots”) as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox (“The Outsider”) as Derrick and Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget. Recently announced John Clarence Stewart (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “What If”) as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton (“The Wire”) as Farrah, Gail Bean (“Snowfall”) as Roulette and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, also join the cast this season.