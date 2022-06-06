Back in the valleyyyy
The Pynk FINALLY reopened (well, kinda) for Season 2 of smash hit series ‘P-Valley‘ that picks up during the pandemic where Uncle Clifford and his essential twerkers are scraping together cash in P***yland–a drive-thru p-poppery with a car wash and wings. Genius!
Mercedes still hasn’t danced her last dance while clinging to her role as the Pynk’s HBIC. Uncle Clifford and Autumn are still beefing over club operations. Keyshawn is an influencer who’s still caught up with her racist baby daddy. Diamond isn’t OK after fighting for Keyshawn’s honor. Lil Murda is ascending to stardom with another pole-sizzling hit on the way. Mercedes’ lowdown dirty mama is still the Devil in angel’s clothing. Andre is down bad in a loveless marriage while entangling with Autumn.
And this was only the first episode that set the tone for a wild season that’s sure to snatch the internet’s wig to the white meat.
“…every single character is dealing with being haunted—haunted by the past, haunted by their mistakes,” said Creator/Showrunner Katori Hall when asked about the ‘darkness’ in Season 2.
“And I think we’re all going to see how there is a literal and figurative haunting that occurs inside and outside the Pynk. Those characters that went into that room — Hailey, Mercedes, and Uncle Clifford — they’re going to be haunted by what happened in that room.”
Returning cast includes Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Morocco Omari as Big L, Dominic DeVore as Duffy, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox as Derrick and Skyler Joy as Gidget.
Recently announced John Clarence Stewart as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton as Farrah, Gail Bean as Roulette and Psalms Salazar as Whisper, also join the cast this season.
New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT beginning June 12 with episode 202.
What was your fave moment of the premiere? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets from the premiere on the flip.
Keyshawn pulled a gun on Diamond fine ass to be stuck in the house with an abuser and a white refrigerator. Eww. #PValleyStarz #pvalley
— Chile, I guess. (@tvtalker1) June 3, 2022
“Keyshawn pulled a gun on Diamond fine ass to be stuck in the house with an abuser and a white refrigerator. Eww. #PValleyStarz #pvalley” – the white fridge!
I’m crying 😂 #PValley pic.twitter.com/XYT5ivPyha
— P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) June 5, 2022
“I’m crying 😂 #PValley” – iconic tbh
😂😂 why Clifford told his grandma to sit her dried up coochie down somewhere 😂😂 #PValley
— KSR One 👑 (@Gods_child81) June 3, 2022
“😂😂 why Clifford told his grandma to sit her dried up coochie down somewhere 😂😂 #PValley” – bruhhhh
I thought Mississippi was telling the story of Rapunzel till she said her sister went to the store to get her some bundles cause she aint have no hair 😂😂😂 What in the ghetto #PValley
— Dykeasaurus Rex (@RandiJ0h) June 3, 2022
“I thought Mississippi was telling the story of Rapunzel till she said her sister went to the store to get her some bundles cause she aint have no hair 😂😂😂 What in the ghetto #PValley” – bwaaahaha
Why they got Diamond choke slamming Niggas for not having a mask outside the Dollar Tree??? 😂😂😂😂😂 #PValley #PValleyStarz
— Superior Virgo (@KeiaBeiaMac) June 3, 2022
“Why they got Diamond choke slamming N*ggas for not having a mask outside the Dollar Tree??? 😂😂😂😂😂 #PValley #PValleyStarz” – the hero we needed in 2020
The way Diamond still thinks he a bouncer at the club is BEYOND me 😂 #PValley
— Wavy J Thee Sensei 🖤 (@yogaljayy) June 3, 2022
“The way Diamond still thinks he a bouncer at the club is BEYOND me 😂 #PValley” – hilariousss
Continue Slideshow
Lol it’s the fact that Lil murder text uncle Clifford “you acting like i snatched your wig off” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 like why would u say that #PValley
— Regina George 💖🖤 (@__TaylorJanay) June 3, 2022
“Lol it’s the fact that Lil murder text uncle Clifford “you acting like i snatched your wig off” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 like why would u say that #PValley” – like???
Mercedes’ slapping her wig on like a fitted to not be late for work is VERY relatable, chile #PValleyStarz #PValley
— ✨Nakia Danielle✨ (@UrLeadingLady) June 4, 2022
“Mercedes’ slapping her wig on like a fitted to not be late for work is VERY relatable, chile #PValleyStarz #PValley” – mmhmm
This girl can’t leave the house to buy a moon pie but she’s trying to plan a 12 city tour. #PValley
— a luxury dining experience (@mycahhhd) June 3, 2022
“This girl can’t leave the house to buy a moon pie but she’s trying to plan a 12 city tour. #PValley” – MOON PIE
I can’t stand Mercedes’ no part wig having ass mama… #PValley #PValleyStarz
— I’m innocent (@streetzmine4x) June 3, 2022
“I can’t stand Mercedes’ no part wig having ass mama… #PValley #PValleyStarz” – yiiikes
I can’t wait for Lil Murda’s new bops #PValley pic.twitter.com/jgeO4esdpc
— Dutchess 🇳🇬🇹🇹 (@stilettochamp) May 31, 2022
“I can’t wait for Lil Murda’s new bops #PValley” – ayeee
