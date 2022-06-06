Back in the valleyyyy

The Pynk FINALLY reopened (well, kinda) for Season 2 of smash hit series ‘P-Valley‘ that picks up during the pandemic where Uncle Clifford and his essential twerkers are scraping together cash in P***yland–a drive-thru p-poppery with a car wash and wings. Genius!

Mercedes still hasn’t danced her last dance while clinging to her role as the Pynk’s HBIC. Uncle Clifford and Autumn are still beefing over club operations. Keyshawn is an influencer who’s still caught up with her racist baby daddy. Diamond isn’t OK after fighting for Keyshawn’s honor. Lil Murda is ascending to stardom with another pole-sizzling hit on the way. Mercedes’ lowdown dirty mama is still the Devil in angel’s clothing. Andre is down bad in a loveless marriage while entangling with Autumn.

And this was only the first episode that set the tone for a wild season that’s sure to snatch the internet’s wig to the white meat.

“…every single character is dealing with being haunted—haunted by the past, haunted by their mistakes,” said Creator/Showrunner Katori Hall when asked about the ‘darkness’ in Season 2. “And I think we’re all going to see how there is a literal and figurative haunting that occurs inside and outside the Pynk. Those characters that went into that room — Hailey, Mercedes, and Uncle Clifford — they’re going to be haunted by what happened in that room.”

Returning cast includes Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Morocco Omari as Big L, Dominic DeVore as Duffy, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox as Derrick and Skyler Joy as Gidget.

Recently announced John Clarence Stewart as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton as Farrah, Gail Bean as Roulette and Psalms Salazar as Whisper, also join the cast this season.

New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT beginning June 12 with episode 202.

What was your fave moment of the premiere? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets from the premiere on the flip.