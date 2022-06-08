Brandee Evans And Nicco Annan Talk 'P-Valley'

Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ is on and P-Poppin!

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with ‘P-Valley’ stars Brandee Evans and Nicco Annan ahead of the premiere of the new season.

Nicco Annan And Brandee Evans Discuss Their Different Approaches To Nudity On ‘P-Valley’

We don’t want to spoil too much, but this season will be showing up a LOT more skin when it comes to both Mercedes and Uncle Clifford, so we HAD to ask Brandee and Nicco about whether they were more comfortable shooting nude this season and if they have a certain approach they take to get ready to bare it all on camera.

“As an artist, we are using our bodies for art,” Nicco Annan told BOSSIP. “We are using our bodies to tell the story and there is a cost to that. Sometimes that is privacy. Sometimes that is you walking around in your apartment to be embracing your own body. We were coming out of a pandemic, so some of that was how does this body change? What is going on with it? I think that part for myself personally it was to amplify it as an actor. I wanted to make sure that Uncle Clifford’s body was full this season because of the pandemic. She’s going through some t things with drinking and we all had the munchies, so what that quarantine weight looks like but it was still pretty because it all jiggles when we’re on set.”

“Meanwhile I was psychotically in the gym,” Evans interjected, noting that Mercedes is constantly jogging with her dog Blackie Mild and has come back with an even tighter body. “Just like Brandee, when I need that release I’m in the gym, so Mercedes did come back with a little more tight shape this season. Also, I did have to be naked a lot.”

Brandee Evans And Nicco Annan Heap Praises on Co-Stars Gail Bean And Bertram Williams Jr.

.

The pair also spoke about this season’s new characters, with Evans heaping praise on her Delta Sigma Theta soror Gail Bean, who plays the rebellious new dancer Roulette.

“That Roulette character!” Brandee Evans told BOSSIP. “She is a fiesty, 2.0 Mercedes taking it to a whole other level. And I love watching Gail bring her to life.”

Meanwhile, Nicco Annan had to sing some praises for Bertram Williams Jr.’s work as Woddy in Season 2.

“If I was coming in I would go for Woddy,” Annan said. “Bertram Williams Jr. plays that role of Woddy, Lil Murda’s manager. I feel like Bertram’s portrayal of Woddy is dope, I couldn’t do it as well as he does. I think that character is so interesting, working in a funeral home, that homie who is a little odd… I really like that character and his journey. There are no small characters in the Valley. Everyone has value and everyone has depth and stories to be told.”

Check out our full interview with Nicco and Brandee below!

New Episodes of ‘P-Valley’ air every Friday on STARZ