Bossip Video

One thing Taina Williams and G Herbo do well is give birth to some beautiful babies! The couple recently welcomed their newborn, Emmy Love Wright, to the world and gave users online a glimpse at her sweet face.

On Friday Taina introduced her daughter with G Herbo on Instagram with pictures showing Emmy’s beautiful face. Emmy can be seen sleeping adorably while being wrapped in a peach-colored blanket and laid down in a basket.

It almost looks like Taina had the same baby twice as Emmy favors her older brother Essex in her picture.

The siblings are a year apart and the couple recently celebrated Essex first birthday with a luxe royal, medieval themed party.

The couple have been together since 2018 and in that time G Herbo and Taina have become one of social media’s most popular couples. Taina is no stranger to the spotlight as she’s the stepdaughter to rapper Fabolous.

G Herbo cherishes his family dearly and holds them close, as he’s had to deal with many losses in life. He took to social media last week to express his personal issues and spoke about the struggles he’s facing each and every day of his life.

“I been going thru a lot of sh*t can’t nobody help me with & ion complain about it for 1 second so from now on don’t tell me nun about yo problems I ain’t gone give a f*ck. I lose friends I lost family & ppl I loved that I’ll never get back! Never cared about no other losses cuz I get too many wins,” he added.

He ended his post by explaining how much he despises social media, stating, “I hate the internet ion address nun on the net so this my last time talking.”

Taina and G Herbo share two kids together and the rapper also shares 4-year-old Yosohn with ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher, who’s currently dating Moneybagg Yo.