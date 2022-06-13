Jennifer Hudson has officially joined the ranks of an elite group in Hollywood, cementing her EGOT status with her latest award win.
The star received her first Tony Award during Sunday evening’s ceremony when A Strange Loop–which she produces–won best musical. That award was the final trophy she needed to complete her EGOT, now being able to say she’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Her EGOT Journey
This achievement has been a long time coming for Hudson, who won her first award of the bunch when she got an Oscar for her role in 2007’s Dreamgirls. The American Idol alum is also a two-time Grammy winner, having gotten her first award for her 2009 self-titled album.
Hudson went on to win a Daytime Emmy for the animated short Baba Yaga last year, which she co-produced and lent her voice to.
Now, with her victory at the 2022 Tony Awards, Jennifer Hudson joins John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, and 12 more celebs who have an EGOT.
During an interview with PEOPLE in 2020, before winning her Emmy and her Tony, the outlet asked her about going for an EGOT. In response, Hudson joked about needed to get more pets.
“I should get two more dogs,” the singer told the publication. “I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy. So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win. [They’re] like my good luck charms.”
Looks like J Hud already had all the luck she needed, even without two more dogs.
POPULAR STORIES
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.