Trevante Rhodes becomes Mike Tyson in Hulu’s upcoming 8-episode limited series ‘Mike’ which explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.

Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.

Series regulars include Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby with guest stars Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, and Li Eubanks.

"The show is not meant to glorify his life," said Showrunner Karin Gist in an interview with EW. "We were never trying to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or Mike Tyson is a villain. Our goal was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hood of what he was praised and vilified for while staying true to our North Star of 'no one person is one thing.'"

Damn Skippy: Mike Tyson Will Not Be Criminally Charged For Administering The Fade To Drunk Stan-Boy Aboard Flight “The show is not supposed to be a love letter or an indictment, which is why we had to include all the good, the bad, and the complexities of both,” Gist continues. “Fortunately, as a global society, we are all talking more and more about things that were once taboo or only whispered about among friends — rape, sexual assault, consent to name a few. Putting stories like this in the spotlight and pulling them out of the shadows is crucial to moving forward and getting the conversation to the next level. The goal was not to shy away from the scary or uncomfortable parts of the story just because they are scary and uncomfortable.”

‘Mike’–an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson–streams exclusively on Hulu on August 25th.