Mike Tyson finally opens up about his viral JetBlue confrontation and says he was triggered.

Back in his day, Mike Tyson was a wild boxer and the most ruthless and vicious athlete around. To this very day, there hasn’t been anything like Tyson in any sport.

Nowadays, if you follow Mike at all, he’s a relaxed dude who uses his life experiences to connect to athletes and give advice so they don’t make the mistakes he made. A month ago, we got a glimpse of the old Mike when a drunk passenger was harassing him on a JetBlue flight. In the video, you can see Mike is trying to mind his business but the passenger kept nagging prompting Mike to deliver him a two-piece and a soda. Since then, the San Mateo County D.A has decided not to hit Mike with any charges but now Mike is finally opening up about the situation on his podcast Hot Boxin’ with Mike Tyson.

Wifey knows best, always.

According to TMZ, Mike said his wife had told him not to fly commercial to avoid that exact situation.

'I shouldn't even be taking public planes,' he said. 'My wife gets mad I take public planes.'

Punch-Out!! Mike Tyson Gives ‘Extremely Intoxicated’ Flight Passenger The Holy Hands For Harassing Him [Video] ‘What am I going to do on a f*****g plane with my friends and [a bodyguard] he’s supposed to watch me?’ he asked co-host DJ Whoo Kid, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. ‘A bodyguard and a f*****g yes man. What am I gonna do on a plane?’ he added.

The only thing worse than having a physical altercation after being annoyed all flight is coming home to the wife telling you she was right, but it happens. Hopefully, for Mike, he avoids public transportation as people are more unpredictable than ever these days.

You can watch the full episode below.