‘Squid Game’ Season 2 is coming!

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

‘Squid Game‘ is returning for another season of deadly games, unfavorable odds, and murderous mayhem after taking over the world as Netflix’s most-streamed show of ALL-TIME.

Fans of the wildly popular show can expect to see some familiar faces along with the boyfriend of giant murder doll Young-hee. Yes, you read that right. A GIANT MURDER DOLL HAS A BOO.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” wrote Hwang Dong-hyuk, Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of ‘Squid Game’ in the official announcement. “As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world,” he continued. “Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

Now, we’re not sure how/why a giant murder doll has a boyfriend but we imagine that he’s just as deadly as his boo.

the squid game murder robot has a boyfriend and some of y’all can’t even get a text back 😌 pic.twitter.com/SymRrFW0bQ — JARRY LEE (@jarry) June 13, 2022

According to Netflix, the global phenomenon became the streaming giant’s #1 All-Time show with a mind-blowing 1.65 billion hours of viewing in 28 days following its Sept. 17 premiere.

It also joined Nielsen’s exclusive “3 Billion Club” which includes streaming smashes ‘The Crown,’ ‘Tiger King,’ ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘You.’

In “Squid Game,” 456 desperate people in dire need of money accept a mysterious invitation to join a game where the winner takes home 45.6 billion won ($38 million American dollars).

To win the cash and clean slate, participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play traditional Korean children’s games like Red Light, Green Light with DEATH as the consequence of losing.

Since 2019, non-English-language viewing in the U.S. has grown by 71% with 97% of Netflix’s U.S. members watching at least one non-English-language title in the past year.

Her "boyfriend" is coming in SQUID GAME Season 2. HER POWER. https://t.co/ujSYo28uR1 pic.twitter.com/0mgjZqU0Vo — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) June 12, 2022

Will you be tuning in for Season 2? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the announcement on the flip.