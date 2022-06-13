Bossip Video

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of rapper Slim 400 months after he was gunned down in a Los Angeles driveway.

Last year, YG’s close friend, rapper Slim 400 was killed in Los Angeles. The attack was captured on camera by a Ring doorbell in Inglewood. In the video, you see a suspect walk up a driveway before confronting Slim and then unloading a series of shots. After being shot, Slim tries to go after the suspect but collapses and ultimately passes from his injuries.

Slim, who was born to military parents in Germany and moved to Los Angeles as a young child, was raised in Compton. The driveway ambush wasn’t his first time being attacked as he was shot 9 times in the summer of 2019, also in Los Angeles.

Authorities arrest two in connection with the murder of Slim 400

According to TMZ, authorities arrested a man and a woman last week in connection to the fatal attack. The arrest comes as a result of a search warrant that is being sent to the D.A. The names of the suspects were not released but in due time, they will be identified. No word yet on a motive or the suspect’s ties to Slim 400.