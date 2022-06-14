Bossip Video

Money is a major issue. That isn’t to say that all money is good money but without a couple of dollars, America isn’t really a nice place to live. Over the years, we’ve seen many professional athletes squander millions in pursuit of all money, clothes, cars, and h-…well, you get it. Point is, pro ballers take penitentiary chances to stay afloat when it all falls down.

Montrezl Harrell Arrested With 3 Pounds Of Marijuana

Charlotte Hornet’s forward Montrezl Harrell was arrested and charged with felony trafficking after a Kentucky State Trooper yanked three pounds of marijuana that was stashed inside of his backpack according to The Charlotte Observer. Further details of the arrest have come to light via reporting from Sports Illustrated that states that Harrell was pulled over for following another car too closely. Trooper Jesse Owens (no relation) noticed the smell of the loud pack and asked Harrell what was up. Although he gave Trooper Owens a small sack that he had on him, a search still commenced. That’s when Owens found the vacuum-sealed pounds in the back seat.

The trafficking charge is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders in Kentucky. As punishment, Trez is facing 5 years in prison and a fine that ranges from $1,000 to $10,000.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.