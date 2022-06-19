Bossip Video

Celeb Dads Celebrating Their First Father’s Day

Another year has passed and it’s time to celebrate the proud papas on Father’s Day.

This time, however, let’s give a shout-out to the first-time dads who are delving into fatherhood and all the highs and lows that come with it! Some of your fave celebs have embarked on the long, challenging, and joyous journey into parenthood and this will be their first time receiving gifts, shoutouts, and praises for being papas.

Let’s take a look at these doting dads!

Post Malone

Unbeknownst to many, the 26-year-old “Rockstar” rapper confirmed that he became a proud dad to a baby girl in May 2022.

Prior to the baby’s birth, Malone spoke to PEOPLE about the excitement he felt, and said that he was the “happiest [he’s] ever been.” “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he said. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.” Post Malone also shared the baby news on The Howard Stern Show, and added that his long-time private girlfriend has become his fiancée

“I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games,” Malone told the radio host.

Howard Stern interjected and asked, “What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend, or you have a baby?

“That’s my daughter,” responded the rapper before later telling Stern that he’s engaged.

It looks like double congrats are in order for Posty, born Austin Post.

Alexa, play “Congratulations” by Post Malone! Lil Romeo Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil Romeo, has entered this year as a #girldad! He and his girlfriend Drew Sangster didn’t share their pregnancy journey or the birth date, but he shared the big news back in February.

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey,” Miller wrote alongside of him and Sangster with pink balloons. “Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.”

While the couple has yet to reveal their daughter’s name, Romeo has referred to her as “Baby R” and she is absolutely precious.