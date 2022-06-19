Celeb Dads Celebrating Their First Father’s Day
Another year has passed and it’s time to celebrate the proud papas on Father’s Day.
This time, however, let’s give a shout-out to the first-time dads who are delving into fatherhood and all the highs and lows that come with it! Some of your fave celebs have embarked on the long, challenging, and joyous journey into parenthood and this will be their first time receiving gifts, shoutouts, and praises for being papas.
Let’s take a look at these doting dads!
Post Malone
Unbeknownst to many, the 26-year-old “Rockstar” rapper confirmed that he became a proud dad to a baby girl in May 2022.
Prior to the baby’s birth, Malone spoke to PEOPLE about the excitement he felt, and said that he was the “happiest [he’s] ever been.”
“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he said. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”
Post Malone also shared the baby news on The Howard Stern Show, and added that his long-time private girlfriend has become his fiancée
“I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games,” Malone told the radio host.
Howard Stern interjected and asked, “What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend, or you have a baby?
“That’s my daughter,” responded the rapper before later telling Stern that he’s engaged.
It looks like double congrats are in order for Posty, born Austin Post.
Alexa, play “Congratulations” by Post Malone!
Lil Romeo
Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil Romeo, has entered this year as a #girldad!
He and his girlfriend Drew Sangster didn’t share their pregnancy journey or the birth date, but he shared the big news back in February.
“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey,” Miller wrote alongside of him and Sangster with pink balloons. “Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.”
While the couple has yet to reveal their daughter’s name, Romeo has referred to her as “Baby R” and she is absolutely precious.
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 39, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogate earlier this year.
Priyanka just celebrated her first Mother’s Day last month and Father’s Day is similarly a big first for her hubby. The couple recently shared a sweet family pic on Priyanka’s IG profile expressing the overflow of love they felt on Mother’s Day. The couple also revealed for the first time that their baby girl was in the NICU for more than 100 days.
Nick penned a tender message to his wife, stating;
“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness.”
“I am so grateful to be on this journey with you,” he added. “You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.
While speaking with Variety, Jonas shared how being a father has changed his perception of many things.
“The weight of everything is much more intense,” he told the publication. “I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for (Malti Marie) and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”
This time it’s his turn to be celebrated, and we can’t wait to see how their family has developed in just a month!
Woody Randall
A #MAFS NOLA groom recently went from love and marriage to a baby in a baby carriage.
As previously reported Woody and Amani Randall of Married At First Sight fame recently welcomed a baby bundle of joy to their family. Their first son, Reign Randall, was born on June 3rd weighing in at 6 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches long. Proud mommy Amani recently shared details about the baby’s temperament and physical traits with E! News.
“So far, his temperament is pretty relaxed,” said Amani “He’s not really fussy. Reign loves to cuddle and is super sweet. He smiles when he’s sleeping and does a little grin.”
“It’s still pretty early, but we think he may look more like Woody, and he may have Woody’s eyes,” she said. “I think he has my nose.”
Sounds like little Reign is his daddy’s son! Happy Father’s Day, Woody!
