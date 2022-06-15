Bossip Video

Your 2022 Bossip Father’s Day Gift Guide is here, enjoy!

Father’s Day is fast approaching and there is one burning question: What do you get the father figure in your life? Please don’t get a gift card that will more than likely get lost and forgotten and instead, let us help you find a perfect gift.

Our gift guides are top tier with something for everyone; No matter the price range, we still have something anyone can enjoy. Take a look at our 2022 Father’s Day gift choices below.

Apple TV 4K–

All dads love their TV time and their shows. Give them the 4K HD experience and all their apps from their phone on the TV in one small box. The Apple TV 4K is the best-connected device that will enhance not only the viewing experience, but the iPhone experience as well.

Oculus Quest 2–

The Metaverse is a thing whether we like it or not and will be growing and finding its way into our everyday lives. Why not get Dad a head start with the Oculus Quest headset? Let Dad join virtual reality to enjoy video games and even live sports games in virtual reality. Dozens of virtual reality experiences await, so it’s the perfect way to unwind and have some fun at the same time.

HTC: VIVE Pro 2–

Another great option for headsets is the HTC Vive. Next-level graphics and sound for riveting PC-VR. Purposeful and pragmatic ergonomics deliver smooth and comfortable immersion.

Beats By Dre PowerBeats Pro Totally Wireless–

When it comes to headphones, these might be the best option ever. Wireless with a design that goes over the ear so they don’t fall out and get lost often? What more can you ask for? Plus, the battery life is insane.

Big Green Egg–

The grill game is changing and every man who loves to cook for his family has noticed. The Big Green Egg is a game changer and one of the most requested smokers out. This is a gadget that benefits anyone who buys it as a gift.

Grill Daddy Brush–

Grill Daddy Brush is a new way to clear up after grilling. The brush uses steam to clean the grill after you cook, making it easier and quicker.

FlexiSpot’s E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk –

Working from home can be fun, but it can be even better with certain additions to your home. A standing desk is a gift any person working from home will cherish forever. FlexiSpot’s E7 even comes with a 15-year warranty. FlexiSpot also has a chair to accompany the desk as well, which you can view here.

BEVEL Men’s Shave Kit–

Bevel, at first, glance seems like just another shaving kit for men, but it’s far from it. The selling point that turned me into a Bevel user is the fact it reduces razor bumps and faces blemishes from shaving. It’s a great gift, especially if you follow the step-by-step process you’ll see results in just a few weeks. The quality is top-notch it feels good in the hand and cuts at an angle that gets as closer as possible without damage.