A super sweet “Married At First Sight” couple that melted the internet has welcomed a bundle of joy.

After meeting on #MAFS New Orleans and continuing their well-matched marriage as Mr. and Mrs. Randall, Woody and Amani are proud parents of a baby boy.

The couple confirmed the news in a statement noting that their son, Reign Randall, has officially joined their family.

“It’s still pretty early but we think he may look more like Woody, and he may have Woody’s eyes,” said Amani in a statement about baby Reign who was born on June 3, 2022. I think he has my nose.” “So far, his temperament is pretty relaxed,” Amani added exclusively E! News about her firstborn who weighed in at 6 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long. “He’s not really fussy. Reign loves to cuddle and is super sweet. He smiles when he’s sleeping and does a little grin.” Related Stories So Sweet! ‘Married At First Sight’ NOLA Success Story Woody & Amani Are Expecting Their First Child “I’m very excited for Father’s Day,” said proud Papa Woody about his son “I’m looking forward to taking all the cheesy pictures with my baby, and wearing matching outfits.”

Woody and Amani met and married as strangers in 2020 and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in February.

They are one of two couples to remain married after Decision Day on “Married At First Sight” season 11 their friends/costars Karen and Miles are also still together. Amelia and Bennett filed for divorce last year.

On Mother’s Day, Woody gave a special shoutout to Amani while they awaited their bundle of joy.

“Happy Mother’s Day sweets🤰🏾🥰 I love staring at you with our little angels because you are the most precious treasure I have in my life. My love, I love you with all my heart and I will always try my best to make you very happy, especially today, mother’s day. I love you so much!”

Congrats to the happy couple!