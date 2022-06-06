Bossip Video

Apple stuns in their #WWDC22 presentation announcing a new buy now, pay later program, iMessage unsend features, and more.

Today, Apple invited us to their Cupertino home to watch them debut their latest slate of features and products releasing later this year. The #WWDC22 event ended up being one of their best in years with something for everyone to be excited about. Let’s take a look at all the dope new features Apple is bringing to their ecosystem of products this year.

Apple Pay Later

Apple changed the Financial playing field when they released their Apple Card, making it easier for anyone with an iPhone to get credit and maintain it in a simple way. Now, they are going after the buy now, pay later industry announcing Apple Pay Later.

New iPhone Homescreen Options

The latest iOS will finally deliver more customization options for iPhone lock screens. This is something people have been begging for for forever and will have a field day enjoying it.

iMessage Edit and Unsend

The day is almost here when all those risky texts can be unsent. If you send something and accidentally leave a word or two out with the new update, you will be able to edit iMessages. This is by far the biggest announcement that caught attention from today’s keynote.

Apple CarPlay Updates

While we wait to see if Apple has a full vehicle coming, they are flexing their hand in the car space announcing new additions to Apple CarPlay. The new features will cover the entire screen for newer cars and even the passenger screens that come in some models. You will also be able to control the air, seats, and other features directly from the Car Play interface.

A Password-Less Future

Apple is doubling down on a future that doesn’t involve remembering passwords. Instead, a future that uses bio-metrics aka your face to authenticate who is logging into different apps.

All of these futures will be available in the near future for everyone but Beta tester will receive access as soon as today and public Beta testing will take place in July. You can re-watch the full event below.