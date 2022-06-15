Bossip Video

Fan-favorite relationship dramedy, “For the Love of Jason”, has a new episode airing on ALLBLK and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported the sophomore season from creator and lead cast member Trell Woodberry is underway and there’s lots to unpack. Jason’s facing the obstacles of becoming an entrepreneur, building a co-parenting relationship with his ex, Carmen (Kalilah Harris, Greyson Family Christmas, Being Mary Jane), and navigating his already complicated dating situation… all with a child on the way.

Speaking of dating, Jason’s not the only person trying to find their match, his own mom Patricia (Jackée Harry, Sister, Sister) is getting in on the action too and he and his sister Alex (Brely Evans Ambitions, Being Mary Jane) are appalled. Last episode we saw Alex calling Patricia with questions after she stumbled upon a much, much younger man named DeMarcus on Patrica’s couch.

Now Alex’s brother Jason is meeting him too.

“For The Love Of Jason” Exclusive Clip

On a new episode of “For The Love Of Jason” streaming Thursday, June 16 on ALLBLK, Jason finally meets DeMarcus and demands that he get out of his mother’s house. DeMarcus is adamant that Patricia wants him to stay–but Jason’s not having it.

“What are your intentions with my mama?” asks Jason. “You couldn’t find anybody your own age?!” “I know how it looks but when I look at your mother I don’t see age, your mother is a very vibrant woman!” says DeMarcus.

During the melee that’s unfolding, we see Alex’s girlfriend Sheena walk into the room and look stunned to see DeMarcus there. Why? Well because DeMarcus is her ex-boyfriend.

Can you say, M E S S Y?!

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of “For The Love of Jason” streams tomorrow June 16 on ALLBLK.