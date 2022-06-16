Bossip Video

The Upshaws are back!

Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes return in the hilarious trailer for ‘The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1’ that you can enjoy below:

In Season 2 Part 1, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes, and the love and drama that comes with family.

“We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season. And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family,” said Regina Hicks, “The Upshaws” Co-Creator and Co-Showrunner. Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”

For those late to the party, the ’90s-style sitcom follows charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) who’s just trying his best to step up as the head of a Black working-class family that includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins and Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) and spicy sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes).

Season 2 will feature 6 more half-hour episodes than the first season that garnered critical acclaim and widespread praise from fans.

“Wanda and Regina have created a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart and incredibly funny,” said Tracy Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy. “We’re thrilled to see where they, along with their talented cast, take the Upshaws in the second season.”

‘The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1’ premieres exclusively on Netflix on June 29th.