What a precious little blessing!

Mike Epps is feeling extra grateful this Thanksgiving. He just posted a photo of his newborn son Mike Jr. who he and wife Kyra welcomed in October. The couple’s toddler daughter Indiana turned a year old in March. Mike also has four daughters from previous relationships. His eldest, Bria is 28, followed by Makayla, 21 both from previous relationships. He shares daughters Moriah, 16 and Madison, 14 with ex-wife Mechelle McCain.

Wednesday Mike shared a photo cradling his son in his hands. He used a crown emoji to caption the picture 👑 along with the words “God is Good”.

Very true statement!

We’re so happy for Mike and Kyra. This is Mike’s first time posting their little one but Kyra posted the official first photo with baby boy on October 13.

“Son, we prayed for you!!!” Kyra captioned her post. ” You have officially rocked our world. Mama loves you so much 💙”

Sweet little baby! You know he is about to be spoiled to death with all them big sisters. Plus with less than two years between their births he and Indiana are Irish twins so you know they are about to be super close.

Kyra posted a photo earlier this month revealing she’s breastfeeding around the clock and is more tired than ever with two little ones under two in the house. She also revealed she’s only got a few pounds left to drop of her baby weight.

The Epps are super blessed and we also want to wish Mike a happy belated birthday. He turned 51 on the 18th!