Bossip Video

The Wendy Williams Show is officially over, but fans didn’t even get a send-off from the longtime host.

After nearly 14 years on the air, the daytime talk show wrapped up with an emotional send-off from Sherri Shepherd, who has been the filling in for the original host for most of this final season.

“Today is the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show,” Shepherd said on Friday.

Calling the finale a “bittersweet moment,” she expressed gratitude to the team who has worked behind the scenes, loyal fans of the show, and, of course, Wendy Williams.