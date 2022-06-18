The Wendy Williams Show is officially over, but fans didn’t even get a send-off from the longtime host.
After nearly 14 years on the air, the daytime talk show wrapped up with an emotional send-off from Sherri Shepherd, who has been the filling in for the original host for most of this final season.
“Today is the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show,” Shepherd said on Friday.
Calling the finale a “bittersweet moment,” she expressed gratitude to the team who has worked behind the scenes, loyal fans of the show, and, of course, Wendy Williams.
“Most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams,” Shepherd said as the audience burst into applause. “There is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media. If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk.”
Shepherd, who is set to debut her own talk show this fall, ended her tribute by saying, “I want to say, Ms. Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many.”
Unsurprisingly, a lot of fans are upset that the show ended without an actual goodbye from Williams herself–including the iconic host’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.
Hunter, who is in the midst of a lawsuit with the daytime talk show’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, called the final episode of the series a “travesty.”
Kevin’s Statement
“I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved,” he said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Friday.
“It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years,” Hunter continued. “There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn’t happen.”
“I know the blood, sweat and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level,” Kevin–who was fired from his role as executive producer after Wendy filed for divorce in 2019–continued. “and I am truly sorry that the show’s fans have to see it go down the way that it is.”
This has to be one of the rare times Wendy Williams fans actually agree with Kevin Hunter.
